If you’re conducting business on behalf of the people and the government, people should be able to see who you are, literally. Politicians cover up enough as it is. And just as a matter of security, if a lawmaker wore full burqa covering her face, if someone wanted to pose as her to blow up the parliament, how would you know?

Via Daily Caller:

German lawmakers approved a partial ban on the full-face Islamic burqa Thursday along with a number of security measures.

The ban will only apply to public servants — including election officials, judges and soldiers — performing their duties.

“The state has a duty to present itself in an ideologically and religiously neutral manner,” the text of the law reads.

The law will now have to pass the lower house before being implemented. A number of European countries — such as France, Switzerland and the Netherlands — have imposed similar restrictions in recent years.

