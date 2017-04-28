Sigh, isn’t everything? The salad doesn’t sound ‘Asian’ in any particular way except perhaps snow peas are a common ingredient in some asian dishes. But whether it is or isn’t, how is that racist? Crazy train…

Via Free Beacon:

A New York Times op-ed published Thursday night denounced the existence of Asian salad and called on restaurants to remove the “racist” dish from their menus.

“Why Is Asian Salad Still on the Menu?” asked Bonnie Tsui, complaining that the common offering was “something created in the name of Asians by non-Asians [and] has become a touchstone for non-Asians.”

The impetus for the piece was when Tsui came across an “Asian Emperor Salad” on the menu at a San Francisco bar.

“I thought about its grand imprecision, which irritated me as a Chinese-American. And I wondered, who cooked up this thing,” she recalled. “I was reasonably sure it wasn’t anyone Asian.”

