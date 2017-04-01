These people are so disgusting. They’re virtually sub-human at this point.

Via DC Statesman:

Black Lives Matter has publicly tried to say they are not anti-police. But a recent Facebook post by the Black Lives Matter DC chapter proves otherwise.

Here is the post:

These are the same socks Colin Kaepernick was spotted wearing after his national anthem protest.

Erika Totten is the co-creator of the DC Black Lives Matter chapter.

That isn’t the only offensive thing the group has posted. They also posted a document called “What To Do Instead of Calling the Police” which includes racist tirades against the police:

Keep reading…