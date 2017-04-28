CNN hasn’t done journalism in years. What they do is political advocacy for democrat causes and politicians.

Via Daily Caller:

CNN president Jeff Zucker thinks journalism is in danger.

Speaking at an awards gala on Thursday, Zucker told attendees that “journalism is threatened by senior officials in our own government.”

The remark appears to be a jab at the Trump administration, if not the president himself, whom Zucker has taken shots at in the past.

Trump has had a hostile relationship with CNN and Zucker.

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly railed against CNN, calling the network “fake news” and “very fake news” — a term that Trump has been successful in using to get under reporters’ skin.

In February, the president claimed that “The FAKE NEWS media” — which he said included CNN, The New York Times, NBC, ABC and CBS — “is the enemy of the American People!”

