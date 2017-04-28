Replace Saudi Arabia with ISIS and nobody would think twice.

Via Daily Mail:

Saudi Arabia has sentenced an atheist to death for uploading a video in which he renounced Islam and the Prophet Mohammed.

The man has been identified locally as Ahmad Al Shamri who is in his 20s and from the town of Hafar al-Batin.

Saudi authorities first picked him up in 2014 after he uploaded the video showing men and women dancing which led to him being charged with atheism and blasphemy.

After a lengthy appeal process, the country’s Supreme Court ruled against him this week, effectively sending him to his death.

In the original case against Mr Shamri, his legal team said that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and therefore technically insane, according to Erem News.

Strict laws in the kingdom mean citizens turning their back on Islam can find themselves punished by harsh prison sentences.