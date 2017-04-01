As is usual, the Middle East residents will cry about this saying Israel has no right to defend itself.

Via BBC:

Israel shot down “a target” over the Golan Heights, hours after it was accused of a missile strike at a military site near Damascus international airport.

Israel deployed its Patriot missile defence system and media reported the target was a drone.

The earlier strike had damaged what Syrian rebels said was an arms depot run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

Israel said the explosion was “consistent” with its policy.

But it stopped short of confirming it was responsible.

The Israeli military Twitter account then announced it had intercepted the later “target” over the Golan Heights on the border with Syria, without elaborating.

The military declined to confirm the target was a drone.

