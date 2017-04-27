As if it’s some big secret.

Via Politico:

House Democrats are going to extreme lengths to conceal a report on the party’s problems.

After nearly five months, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) will present his investigative report to lawmakers during a members-only gathering at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters Thursday night.

But members are not allowed to have copies of the report and may view it only under the watchful eyes of DCCC staff.

Some Democratic lawmakers and staffers think the cloak-and-dagger secrecy is overblown and actually makes the findings look worse than they are. But the DCCC is sticking by its strategy.

“Like any healthy organization, the DCCC always works to evolve and grow after each election cycle, and we were happy to have Congressman Maloney as part of that effort this year,” spokeswoman Meredith Kelly said.