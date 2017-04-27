Via Twitchy:

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, the Texas House had taken up debate on Senate Bill 4 and was working its way through more than 180 amendments, a process which looked like it would continue well into the early morning.

It did, and after 16 hours of debate and plenty of tears, the Texas House passed #SB4 on a party line vote Thursday afternoon, 94 to 53.

The legislation outlaws sanctuary jurisdictions throughout the state, imposes civil penalties for entities in violation of the law, and makes it a misdemeanor for sheriffs, constables, police chiefs, and local leaders not to cooperate with federal authorities and honor requests from immigration agents.

Democrats obviously are not happy about the outcome, and plenty of tears were shed during the debate. Rep. Mary Gonzalez made it clear to her colleagues that she hoped any who voted for #SB4 would never again speak to her.

