The latest entry into the New York City mayoral race should finally put to rest that old saw that the GOP is a party comprised of old white men.

New York Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Latina, threw her hat into the ring Tuesday, determined not only to be the Big Apple’s first millennial mayor, but to also break the stranglehold the Democratic Party has on big cities in the U.S.[…]

She’s the only woman running in the 2017 election for the post to date and is also believed to be the first female Republican to run for mayor.

So far, Malliotakis, 36, is the fourth Republican candidate to announce an intention to square off against current Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

But she shouldn’t be dismissed just because she’s young and Republican. She overtook an incumbent lawmaker by double digits to wrest his state Assembly seat from him in 2010, in a swing district that includes Staten Island.

Four years later she turned her district from purple to deep, deep red by holding on to her seat with 73 percent of the vote. Two years later, Democrats knew better to challenge her and she ran unopposed.

