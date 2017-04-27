It’s for the children, Comrades.

Via Marathon Pundit:

While the Chicago Teachers Union isn’t calling for an illegal strike on Monday, as it threatened to do, it is asking that its members attend that afternoon’s Chicago May Day march, activities surrounding it begin with school rallies at 7:30am.

The CTU we all know are “for the kids,” but how can they be for those kids when they are rabble-rousing on May 1. Yes, May Day 2017 is a school day.[…]

If not enough substitute teachers are available to cover those class cutting CTU teachers on Monday, Chicago Public Schools will have to shut down for the day. That means tens of thousands of parents will have to call off from work because they’ll have to stay home and watch over their children.

Keep reading…