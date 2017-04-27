The FBI had not previously revealed there was a grand jury empaneled in the case. Why was that not revealed and that of course indicates that they considered prosecution. And they might have interesting information…

Via Daily Caller:

A federal grand jury provided FBI agents with subpoenas to inspect Hillary Clinton’s BlackBerry devices last year, court papers provided to Judicial Watch show.

According to the watchdog group, FBI counterintelligence official E.W. Priestap filed a sworn declaration stating that the FBI “obtained Grand Jury subpoenas related to the Blackberry e-mail accounts.”

The subpoenas “produced no responsive materials, as the requested data was outside the retention time utilized by those providers,” stated Priestap, who supervised the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s potential mishandling of classified information as secretary of state.

Clinton used a private email server hooked up to her personal BlackBerries to send and receive business emails. Thousands of the messages contained classified information.

