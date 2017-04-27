Can you feel the tolerance?

Via Daily Caller:

The organizers of a popular Portland, Ore., parade have canceled this year’s festivities after an anonymous email threatened violence against a Republican group participating in the event.

Activists targeted the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade, scheduled for Saturday, because the Multnomah County Republicans were allowed to participate.

The parade’s organizers, the 82nd Avenue of Roses business association, received an email from an unknown email address [email protected] Saturday, which threatened violence unless the Republican group was kicked out, Oregon Live reports.

The email threatened to send “two hundred or more people rush into the parade into the middle and drag and push those people out” unless organizers kicked the Republican group out of the parade, according to Oregon Live.

The group said that “You have seen how much power we have downtown and that the police cannot stop us from shutting down roads so please consider your decision wisely.”