Good. I hope he got every penny he could.

Via NBC:

The Kentucky doctor dragged off an airplane in Chicago, in a startling incident captured in a viral video that has sparked global headlines, has settled with United Airlines for an undisclosed amount.

According to a statement from his attorney, Thomas Demetrio, Dr. David Dao “has reached an amicable settlement” with the airline “for the injuries he received in his April 9th ordeal.”

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” Demetrio said in a statement. “In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the city of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

The saga surrounding United Express Flight 3411 continued to unfold through this week as new video and audio recordings were released by authorities showing what happened in the moments before and after Dao was dragged off the aircraft earlier this month.

