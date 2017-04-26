Heartache.

Via NPR:

Venezuela on Thursday will begin the process of withdrawing from the Organization of American States. The country on Tuesday threatened to withdraw from the OAS after accusing the Washington-based group of meddling in its internal affairs. “As ordered by President Nicolas Maduro, we will present a letter of resignation from the Organization of American States, and we will begin a procedure that will take 24 months,” Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said in a televised statement. The announcement was criticized by Venezuelan opposition leaders.

It has been just under a month since dissatisfaction with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro erupted into massive protests — but if Wednesday’s street skirmishes in Caracas are any indication, the unrest is unlikely to end soon.

Nearly 30 people have been killed in the demonstration since the end of March, when the pro-Maduro Supreme Court tried to nullify an opposition-dominated legislature — but then quickly backpedaled.

Venezuela Erupts In ‘Mother Of All Protests’ As Anti-Maduro Sentiment Seethes

Opposition leaders announced three of the deaths Wednesday, according to The Associated Press, which reports that the total death toll has climbed to 29. Reuters and the BBC place that number at 27 and 26, respectively.

Anti-Maduro demonstrators have been calling for elections, which the president indefinitely postponed late last year, as well as an end to the shortages that have left Venezuelans struggling to obtain necessities like bread.

