Anti-Fascist protesters to use fascism to stop people they call fascists. How weird.

Via Washington Times:

An annual community parade in Oregon has been canceled after radicals threatened to shut down the event unless the local Republican Party was banned from participating.

Organizers of the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade in East Portland received an anonymous email urging them to bar the Multnomah County Republican Party, or “we will have two hundred or more people rush into the parade into the middle and drag and push those people out.”

The 82nd Avenue of Roses Business Association issued a statement Tuesday saying that it could “no longer guarantee the safety of our community and have made the difficult decision to cancel the parade originally scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at 9:30 a.m.”

Keep reading…