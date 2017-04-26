A college that hates the NRA? How shocking?

Via Daily Caller:

A private college struck down a student’s appeal to start an NRA club Tuesday on the basis the club’s stance on gun control conflicts with that of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, with which the college partners.

Liam Nuhring, a student at Concordia College in Minnesota, had spent 6 months planning the club and talking about it with the NRA and the college, but Concordia’s Office of Student Engagement denied his request to establish the group on Tuesday, according to West Fargo Pioneer.

“This is something we all saw coming. It wasn’t a surprise by any means,” said Nuhring, who now plans to drop “NRA” from the group’s name in an attempt to win the school’s approval. “It’s a controversial thing, that’s for sure.”

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Concordia College support “passage and strict enforcement of local, state, and national legislation that rigidly controls manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, purchase, transfer, receipt, possession and transportation of handguns, assault weapons and assault-like weapons and their parts, excluding rifles and shotguns used for hunting and sporting purposes, for use other than law enforcement and military purposes,” reports West Fargo Pioneer.

Keep reading…