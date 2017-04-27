SEOUL — A North Korean propaganda outlet Thursday released a video clip showing a simulated attack on the White House and declaring that “the enemy to be destroyed is in our sights.”

The video comes at a particularly tense time in relations between North Korea and the United States, with the Trump administration sending warships to the region in a show of force against Kim Jong Un’s regime.

This week, North Korea conducted large-scale artillery drills, showing off conventional weaponry that can easily reach the South Korean capital, Seoul, the center of a metropolitan region that is home to about 25 million people.

