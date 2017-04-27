Hmmm, he certainly seems to be having a lot of things that are preventing him from doing his normal work. Hopefully whatever he is suffering with is swiftly eliminated…

Via Daily Caller:

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz could potentially be unable to work for up to a month due to a medical emergency.

Chaffetz took to Instagram Wednesday to announce doctors at the University of Utah recommended immediate surgery on his foot to prevent a serious infection caused by screws from a former injury.

“Almost 12 years ago, I shattered several bones in my foot which required 14 screws and a metal plate to repair,” he said in the caption. “Yes, I wish I could say I was cliff diving in Mexico but the truth is I fell off a ladder while repairing something in my garage.”

