How dare they wear that short skirt!

Via Free Beacon:

Conservatives facing violent riots and protests on college campuses across the country really have themselves to blame, according to the New York Times.

“Without uttering a word to students at the University of California, Berkeley, Ann Coulter on Wednesday made herself the latest cause célèbre in the rapidly escalating effort by conservatives to fight liberals on what was once the left’s moral high ground over free speech on campus,” the Times‘ Jeremy Peters reported late Wednesday.

Coulter canceled a planned appearance at Berkeley on Thursday after the group that invited her pulled its support amid threats of violence.

“But across the country, conservatives like her are eagerly throwing themselves into volatile situations like the one in Berkeley,” Peters continued, “emboldened by a backlash over what many Americans see as excessive political correctness, a president who has gleefully taken up their fight, and liberals they accuse of trying to censor any idea they disagree with.”

