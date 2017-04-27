But they managed to spell her fake name wrong, spelling it Asatta. Exactly why is ESPN for women pushing this radical drek?

ESPN, the sports network that’s hemorrhaging viewers and purging much of its on-air talent, on Tuesday published a poetry tribute to a woman who was convicted of killing a police officer.

One day before the network laid off many of its employees, it published five poems about feminism and political resistance on its website geared toward women, ESPNW.

The first poem in the series is called “Revolution” and it’s dedicated to Asatta Shakur, an icon among black power enthusiasts who was convicted of murdering a police officer in 1977. She escaped from prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba in 1984, where she’s been hiding ever since.

