Via Daily Mail:

An elderly couple who died on the same day shared their last moments together after hospital staff moved their beds side-by-side so they could hold hands one last time.

Joyce, 97, and Frank Dodd, 96, who had been devoted to each other for 77 years, clasped hands during their final moments at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent.

The couple lay in separate wards but nurses decided to move their beds together so they could enjoy one another’s company.

Mr and Mrs Dodd’s daughter Angela Bonell, 75, said: ‘The staff were excellent.

‘They had mum upstairs and dad downstairs and they asked us if we would like them to bring their beds together.

‘They brought dad upstairs so they could lay and hold hands.

‘The staff on Redwood ward went above and beyond anything we could have hoped for, it was really special.’

