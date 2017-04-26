Gee, ya think? Yet, this is one of the elements used to get probably cause for the FBI to monitor former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Via Daily Caller:

The former British spy who compiled a 35-page dossier alleging collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government has acknowledged for the first time that the document contains “unverified” information.

Christopher Steele, a former MI6 agent, disclosed that information in a court filing in the United Kingdom in response to a lawsuit filed by a Russian tech executive who says he is falsely accused in the dossier of running a computer hacking operation against the Democratic party.

The Washington Times reports that Steele says in the fling that the Dec. 13 memo identifying the tech executive, Aleksej Gubarev, was written based on “unsolicited” and “raw” intelligence which “needed to be analyzed and further investigated/verified.”

