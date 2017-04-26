The bar won’t last long.

Via NY Daily News:

Liberals who feel the current Republican presidential administration is driving them to drink now have the perfect place to do it.

A new bar, Coup, opened this month with protest-themed decor, a distinctly anti-President Donald Trump vibe and a promise by its owners to donate their profits to organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.

Patrons are offered a chance to earmark where their money goes. When they buy a drink, they get a token to drop into one of a half-dozen jars, each labeled with the name of a nonprofit group. The list of recipients will rotate. Jars on tap this week included the Natural Resources Defense Council and Human Rights Watch. Tokens also are on sale for $5.

After labor costs, liquor bills and other expenses are paid, the profits are divided among the groups based on the number of tokens they receive.

