Just another ‘everyday American’.

Via The Blaze:

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has been given the City Harvest Award for Commitment on Tuesday at a New York charity gala. The award was given to Clinton for her work to help end hunger.

“We believe in City Harvest because no child should go hungry,” said Clinton during a speech at the gala, referring to The Clinton Foundation of which she is the vice chair.

The award was given to Clinton after she had spent several hours during a single day helping City Harvest put grapefruit in bags.

