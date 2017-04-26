Party over country.

Via Washington Examiner:

Sen. Chris Murphy on Wednesday was not impressed with President Trump’s display of urgency about the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“On board the bus to the 100 days photo op/North Korea briefing,” the Connecticut Democrat tweeted Wednesday while shuttling to the White House.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and other members of Trump’s national security team met with all 100 senators on Wednesday to update them on the North Korean threat, as part of a blitz of diplomatic and congressional engagement designed to produce increased international pressure on the rogue regime. Tillerson will also chair a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, following a Trump-led working lunch with diplomats from the Security Council nations on Monday.

“I don’t want to say this is all about optics, but there is clearly a message coming out of this week,” State Department deputy spokesman Mark Toner told reporters. “There’s a clear message being sent that this is front and center on our national security radar.”

Still, the Senate briefing should feature insight into the military options available regarding North Korea, he added.

Keep reading…