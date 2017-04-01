Even worse, his fellow Dems congratulated him.

Via Washington Examiner:

Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., on Wednesday displayed the controversial painting that was removed from the Capitol complex after complaints that it depicted police officers as pigs.

The painting was displayed for weeks before Republicans complained and asked that it be taken down by the Architect of the Capitol. He blamed Republicans for “acts of theft” after GOP lawmakers took it down a few times in protest.

Clay complained on the floor that the painting was removed in an act of “politically motivated, unconstitutional retroactive censorship.”

He was joined on the floor by other Democrats, including Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who called the painting a “pretty amazing” piece of art.