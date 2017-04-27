Still waiting for Joy and the rest to immigrate to Canada.

Via Daily Caller:

Joy Behar slammed first lady Melania Trump as an illegal immigrant Wednesday when she said without sanctuary cities, “where’s Melania going to go.”

“The View” co-host made the disparaging comment about the first lady during a panel discussion about part of President Donald Trump’s executive order that would withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities that was blocked by a federal judge.

Whoopi Goldberg argued that there was already laws on the books that allows law enforcement to round up illegal immigrants who commit crimes.

“I do believe that people…when the laws are in place, if there’s a criminal there’s nothing saying that New York can’t take care of that,” Goldberg explained. “As I said the other day [Barack] Obama deported more illegal immigrants than any president.”

