Yeah, no.

Via The Hill:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday tore into President Trump’s claims of rampant voter fraud, saying the allegations have laid a foundation for voter suppression and more restrictive voter identification laws.

“The vote fraud mantra is said so often — it’s almost said robotically — that some people have unthinkingly begun to believe that the issue is real,” Holder said at a National Action Network conference in New York City.

“And with recent claims by Mr. Trump of ‘rigged elections’ based on fraud, again without any proof, save the bluster of the candidate, this mistaken belief in voter fraud becomes almost hardwired,” he continued.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States’ election system is “rigged” and that rampant voter fraud by millions of “illegals” prevented him from winning the popular vote in November. The real estate mogul, however, won the Electoral College vote.