The woman is batshit crazy.

Via Daily Caller:

California Rep. Maxine Waters is quickly cementing her position as congressional Democrats’ go-to conspiracy theorist on all matters related to Trumpworld ties to the Kremlin, and she did not disappoint in a TV appearance on Tuesday.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Waters speculated that Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s recent announcement that he will not seek re-election in 2018 may be due to his own improper links to the Russian government.

Waters acknowledged that she has no evidence to support that theory, but she offered it anyway.

“There is a lot of speculation about what he’s doing,” Waters said of Chaffetz, who serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“There are those who think that he, in some ways, have some connections to what is going on in the Ukraine and perhaps in Russia itself and knows something about all of this. I don’t really know. I can’t say, but he’s strange in the way that he’s conducting himself,” she said.

A more conventional theory about Chaffetz, which Waters did also note, is that he plans to run for Utah governor in 2020.