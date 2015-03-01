Yeah, I can’t believe it either.

Via Free Beacon:

Some notable liberals are not happy with former President Barack Obama’s decision to give a speech at a Wall Street conference.

Obama will be paid $400,000 to give a speech at Cantor Fitzgerald’s healthcare conference this September, according to Fox Business. Some of Obama’s supporters are upset with the former president who often railed against income inequality and the business practices of Wall Street.

The Washington Post gave four reasons why Obama’s $400,000 speech is a bad idea. One of the reasons the article cites is that in President Obama’s 2006 book The Audacity of Hope he called arrangements like this a corrupting influence.

