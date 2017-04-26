It’s true, that’s why they’re bringing these challenges in the 9th Circuit, because they know they can expect a more favorable judgment.

Via NY Post:

President Trump lashed out early Wednesday against a federal judge’s ruling blocking an executive order that could deny billions of dollars to “sanctuary cities” – vowing to take his fight to the Supreme Court.

“First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!” Trump said during a morning tweetstorm.

“Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the ‘ban’ case and now the ‘sanctuary’ case is brought in the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this ‘judge shopping!’ Messy system,” he continued.

California US District Judge William Orrick on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction barring any attempt to implement Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order.

Keep reading…