Hundreds gathered before dawn in South Korea to protest the installation of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system https://t.co/15LHovMrci pic.twitter.com/mzQRdgqbON

Protesters disturbed by environmental impact? What impact? The system destroys missiles with kinetic energy, specifically to minimize impact. Let me suggest letting the missiles through will have a lot more ‘impact’ that those protesters wouldn’t appreciate.

Via Yahoo:

US troops began delivering a missile defence system that has infuriated China to a deployment site in South Korea Wednesday, amid heightened tensions over the North’s nuclear ambitions.

Washington is urging Beijing — Pyongyang’s sole major ally — to do more to rein it in, but the Asian giant has reacted with fury to the planned installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

The US and ally South Korea say its deployment, agreed last year, is intended to guard against missile threats from the nuclear-armed North.

But China fears it will weaken its own ballistic capabilities and says it upsets the regional security balance.

TV footage showed large trailers in camouflage paint carrying what appeared to be missile-related equipment entering a former golf course in the southern county of Seongju on Wednesday morning.

