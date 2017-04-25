Via Fox News Insider:

If you’re not a die-hard fan of Single-A minor league baseball, you might have missed this feel-good story.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Georgina Walton returned home from deployment and surprised her young son Brody after he threw out the first pitch at the Charleston RiverDogs game on Thursday.

“He just stared at me and his eyes got big and teary,” Walton told ABC News. “He couldn’t say anything. He was very stunned. He didn’t say anything until he was almost in the locker rooms and I asked him, ‘Are you ok?’ and he said, ‘I’m just so excited.’”

Brody, who turns six on Sunday, had been upset that his mom wouldn’t return from her deployment in Southwest Asia in time for his birthday.

Keep reading…