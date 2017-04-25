We're shutting it down at @Heritage because it continues to be @realDonaldTrump 's think tank. #RiseUp2017 #Budget4ThePeople pic.twitter.com/bnerOnBBa0

Via The Blaze:

Liberal protesters stormed the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the conservative Heritage Foundation on Tuesday — but the demonstration backfired when Heritage later took to Twitter using the event to promote one of its policy papers.

Just before noon, around 200 protesters marched up to and inside the conservative organization’s Capitol Hill offices. Within about 20 minutes, however, they were gone, the Washington Examiner reported.

The protesters voiced their opposition to President Donald Trump’s proposed budget blueprint. Congress has not yet voted on a 2018 fiscal year budget but is expected to do so by Friday night to keep the federal government from shutting down. It’s unlikely that budget a deal later this week will include funding for a southern border wall.

Keep reading…