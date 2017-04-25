If you are on Twitter, Tarek Fatah is an interesting follow. Always reporting honestly and on a lot of stuff that may not get picked up by American media.

Via Calgary Sun:

Toronto Sun columnist Tarek Fatah was on an ISIS hit list because of “contentious issues related to Islam”, the Times of India reports.

Cops in India say two terror suspects were arrested last week before they could get guns from an ISIS mole in Mumbai and make their sinister plot a reality.

The duo were also targeting a Mumbai police officer.

Fatah — known to Sun readers for his strong views on the Islamic world — earned a spot on the kill list after the would-be killers watched his YouTube videos and concluded his views on Islam were “highly objectionable”, police said.

Sources told the Times the hitmen — reported in the press as Ehtesham and Faizan — were supposed to get guns elsewhere but when that fell through they turned to their Mumbai contact.

