Former President Barack Obama took a subtle swipe at his former secretary of state Hillary Clinton while speaking at the University of Chicago on Monday.

In his first public remarks since leaving the White house, Obama talked about the “stereotypical profile of somebody who has a good likelihood of shooting or getting shot here in Chicago.”

“That’s part of the violence that has been plaguing the city,” he added before stating the need to empathize with people, rather than “[characterizing] as something entirely different than us.”

“What was striking when you sat down with these guys was they are young people,” Obama continued. “If you had listened to them talking, you would recognize them as not that different from any other young man 18 to 24. What was different was their circumstances.”

