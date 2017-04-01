Safe space, don’t fail me now!

Via Campus Reform:

Students at Hood College want a temporary display put up by the College Republicans chapter to be taken down early because they feel “threatened” by some of the “hateful” quotes from conservatives.

The display was originally intended to encourage discussion on controversial issues such as abortion and gender identity, but is instead being met with criticism, anger, and even vandalism, The Frederick News-Post reports.

Some students and faculty feel that the displays are “hateful,” and have been calling for their removal, even though the rotating display is scheduled to be changed Tuesday.

A quotation from notable conservative political commentator and writer Ben Shapiro has drawn particular ire for questioning the sanity of transgender individuals.

“Transgender people are unfortunately suffering from a significant mental illness, and it is not a solution to pretend that transgender people are the sex that they think they are in their head,” the quote states. “Biology is biology; men can’t magically become women and women can’t magically become men.”

Hanan Zinab, president of the Hood Black Student Union, said that in her opinion, the quote is not “freedom of speech” but “freedom of hatred.”

