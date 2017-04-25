Facts don’t serve his agenda, so they’re instantly not facts. But he was far more concerned about refugees or getting a Muslim refugee into the country who later was accused of assaulting a child, than about New Yorkers.

Via Daily Caller:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made light of recent concerns about spikes in New York subway violence by taking a jab at Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his criticism of the city for being “soft on crime.”

“My daughters, you know, they’re young adults, but they ride the subway at 4 a.m., and I’m perfectly happy about it,” Schumer said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday. “We are a safe city.”

Schumer went on to say, “And by the way, New York has grown from 7 million people in 1990 to 8.5 million today, the largest of any city, because crime went down,” he continued. “Mothers from Denver and Dallas were not sending their daughters and sons to New York in 1990. Now they’re happy to do it.”

“Here’s the greatest thing I worry about in this country,” Schumer said. “We’re no longer fact-based. The founding fathers created a country based on fact, and we debated the facts. We debated them at the constitutional convention. We debated them in town halls throughout America, and we were supposed to debate them in the legislature. We don’t have a fact base. If, say, Breitbart News and The New York Times are regarded with equal credibility, you worry about democracy.”

“But I’ll be happy to ride the subway at 4 a.m. with Jeff Sessions,” he added.

However, subway violence in New York City has gone up, according to data from the New York Police Department.

