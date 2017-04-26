Celebratory gunfire welcoming the return of semi-native son, Barrack H. Obama.

Via Chicago Tribune:

Two people were killed and five others were wounded over a single hour in Chicago on Monday as the number of gunshot victims this year passed the 1,000 mark.

The city reached the grim milestone four days later than last year, which saw the worst gun violence in two decades, according to data kept by the Tribune.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 1,008 had been shot in Chicago this year. Last year, the city passed the 1,000 mark on April 20.

There have been at least 182 homicide this year, just two fewer than this time last year, according to Tribune data.

Propelling the numbers was a burst of violence over the weekend that continued into the beginning of the week.

Seven people were killed and 31 others were wounded over the weekend. Ten of the shootings occurred over seven hours Sunday, according to police.

From Monday morning through early Tuesday, three people were fatally shot and 13 others were wounded. That includes five double shootings on the South Side.

One of the double shootings took place in the Englewood neighborhood and left a 19-year-old man dead.

The man and a 17-year-old boy were shot while they were walking in the 6900 block of South Honore Street about 7:30 p.m., police said.

The shooter got out of a black car and opened fire at them, police said. The 19-year-old man was hit in the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

