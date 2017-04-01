Facebook is giving a platform to all kinds of lunatics now.

Via Channel News Asia:

A man in Phuket filmed himself killing his child and then himself on Facebook Live, Thai police said Tuesday (Apr 25), the latest example of the social network’s live-streaming function being used to broadcast grisly crimes.

Officers on the southern resort island said they were alerted to the video by friends of the man and rushed to an abandoned hotel near the international airport on Monday afternoon.

“They had already died when I arrived there,” Lieutenant Jullaus Suvannin, one of the first on the scene, told AFP, adding a smartphone was found propped up against a wall.

Police said they believed the man had previously argued with the mother of the murdered child, an 11-month-old girl. The man had hung himself and his daughter, they said.

