China is clearly fed up with their bellicose neighbor to the south and is letting North Korea know about it by cutting off coal imports from NK and restricting gasoline sales to the the Norks. NK will be hard pressed to fight any kind of war without a steady flow of gasoline.

Via Daily Mail:

China has warned North Korea will ‘cross the point of no return’ if it carries out a sixth nuclear test amid fears the secretive state can create a nuke every six weeks.

Kim Jong-Un is believed to have personally overseen the country’s largest ever firing drill in the port city of Wonsan today.

But fears he was due to conduct another nuclear test or another missile launch to mark 85 years since the founding of its army proved unfounded.

It comes as the state-controlled Chinese Global Times newspaper wrote that North Korea risks serious consequences if it carries out further trials.

The editorial warned that ‘if North Korea carries out a sixth nuclear test as expected, it is more likely than ever that the situation will cross the point of no return.”

This would mean ‘all parties would bear the consequences, with Pyongyang sure to suffer the greatest losses,’ the paper said.

It comes amid claims Pyongyang is capable of creating as many as eight new nuclear weapons a year.

According to the New York Times there is a ‘growing body of expert studies and classified intelligence reports’ that believes the North is now able to make a new nuclear bomb every six or seven weeks.

