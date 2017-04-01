Via Washington Examiner:

A new study from the American Action Forum found that Trump has imposed new regulations costing $28 million in his first 100 days, compared to the $4 billion erected by Obama.

Add in the cost savings of slashing Obama-era regulations, and AAF said that Trump has a “negative $3.6 billion” record, a total difference of $7.6 billion between Trump and Obama.

The numbers show the difference in approaches and what each president faced, with Obama up against a crumbling economy and crooked mortgage and finance system and Trump eager to slash regulations he felt are strangling the U.S. economy.

