The acronym was well worth the time that was spent coming up with it.

Via Red State:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R – Tex.) wants to pay for Trump’s promised border wall with money seized from drug lords, like Mexico’s notorious El Chapo. In fact, the clever word games congressmen often play with bill titles has the bill being named directly after the escaping kingpin.

Cruz’s proposed $14 billion in funding is titled, “Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order” or EL CHAPO. U.S. prosecutors are currently seeking drug profits that belong to El Chapo as well as other assets to the tune of $14 billion.

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Cruz said.

