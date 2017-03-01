Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump named a new Secret Service director Tuesday, just weeks after an intruder scaled the fence around the White House grounds and brought the agency’s security challenges back into the spotlight.

Trump selected Randolph D. “Tex” Alles as the next director of the Secret Service, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Alles presently serves as the acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Patrol. He had previously led its Air and Marine Operations, and is a 35-year veteran of the U.S Marines, the White House noted.

