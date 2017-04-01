Via The Hill:

President Trump vowed to stamp out anti-Semitism Tuesday in remarks at the Capitol commemorating the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s National Days of Remembrance.

“This is my pledge to you: We will confront anti-Semitism, we will stamp out prejudice, we will condemn hatred, we will bear witness and we will act,” he said.

“As president of the United States, I will always stand with the Jewish people and I will always stand with our great friend and partner, the state of Israel.”

The president’s annual address is a staple of the museum’s programming around Yom Hashoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel.

But the event took on added meaning this year with Trump’s presentation.

Trump has faced criticism in his presidency for not doing enough to stamp out anti-Semitic attacks in America, which appeared to rise earlier this year amid headline-grabbing attacks on Jewish cemeteries.

