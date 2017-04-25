Except he was concerned about people hearing true news…

Via Daily Caller:

Former President Barack Obama once confronted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg about the purported problem of “fake news” on the social media platform, according to a New York Times profile published Tuesday.

Facebook representatives later clarified that Obama wasn’t the only person to speak to Zuckerberg about the pervasiveness of deceptive or invented news stories.

Obama’s decision to converse with Zuckerberg on such an issue is not so surprising. Rather than using his time in Europe as a ceremonious farewell, Obama scathingly criticized the spread of misleading or false news, especially on the internet, following the 2016 presidential election.

