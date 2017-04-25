Via Fox News:

More than a dozen U.S.-backed Syrian and Iraqi Kurdish fighters were killed in a series of airstrikes carried out by Turkish jets, two American defense officials confirmed to Fox News.

Both officials said there were no U.S. troops among the fighters who were hit.

“This is very serious,” said one outraged U.S. official.

Earlier this month, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hosted his Turkish counterpart, Fikri Isik, at the Pentagon for talks about the upcoming Raqqa offensive in Syria.

Keep reading…