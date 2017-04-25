Much as I called him Nanny, he was infinitely better than Comrade De Blasio.

Via Free Beacon:

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dismissed sanctuary cities on Tuesday, saying that those who oppose federal immigration laws should try to change them in legislatures.

“Morning Joe” panelist Steve Rattner asked Bloomberg for his take on the cities that refuse to cooperate with federal officials on detaining and deporting illegal immigrants.

“You cannot, Steve, have everybody deciding which laws they should obey,” Bloomberg said. “The law is the law.”