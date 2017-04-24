Damn you white people!

A university law school hosted a social justice conference this Saturday with workshops tying capitalism to racism and professing “reproductive justice,” with one entitled “White People, Do Better!” The law school also reserved a room for “fragrance-free space” so that participants could “center themselves.”

The student-organized conference at Northeastern University, “How To Get It Done: Where Legal Power Meets People Power,” brought together activists and law students for panel talks, “identity-based caucusing,” and a “healing space” to further social justice in the legal field.

“Capitalism, Imperialism, & Racism,” How To Get It Done’s first session, focused on how “economic exploitation” creates “marginalized identities.”

“Local organizers and scholars will discuss how capitalism drives racism and imperialism,” read the event description. “After Trump’s election, it is crucial to remember and affirm that in America racism, US imperialism, and economic exploitation are and always have been connected.”

