Hey, it’s not like he’s the President.

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., delivered a message to President Trump on Monday morning about Congress’ sensitive negotiations over a spending bill that must pass by Friday.

That message: Butt out.

“It’s my view that if the president stepped out of it, we could get a budget done by Friday,” Schumer said on a conference call with reporters.

“Totally agree,” Pelosi said. “We were on the path to get it done until he did intervene.”

The government will run out of funding Friday night unless Congress comes to an agreement on a series of spending bills. The major sticking points are the billions of dollars the president has demanded to begin building a wall on the southern border, as well as Democrats’ demands for at least some of the billions of dollars Congress owes insurance companies under Obamacare.